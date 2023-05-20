How to watch PGA Championship, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times, live stream
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Round 3 of the PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club begins on Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners share the lead at 5-under par heading into the weekend.
Oak Hill, which underwent a hearty restoration a few years ago, looks much different compared to the last time it played host, But the venue continues to be one of the most iconic in American championship golf.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
Alternate Telecast: Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN). 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Featured Groups: Various AM/PM, available on ESPN+
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (SiriusXM/Westwood One)
Stream: More information on international YouTube streaming of the 2023 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.