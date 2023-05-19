Scenarios for Scottie Scheffler to retake world No. 1
1 Min Read
Shares PGA Championship lead into weekend at Oak Hill
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Scottie Scheffler takes the stage this weekend with a share of the PGA Championship lead. He’ll have a chance to return to world No. 1, as well.
Scheffler, behind only Jon Rahm on the world ranking, has carded rounds of 67-68 at staunch Oak Hill CC to share the 36-hole lead at 5 under, alongside Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. A win would assure a return to world No. 1, with other scenarios in play pending Rahm’s finish.
Rahm stood T114 after an opening-round, 6-over 76 at Oak Hill, but he rallied with a second-round 68 on Friday afternoon to make the cut with a stroke to spare. Rahm enters the weekend at 4 over; the cut line fell at 5 over.
The Official World Golf Ranking has featured a back-and-forth between Rahm and Scheffler this season; the two have combined for six TOUR titles since the calendar turned to 2023. Current top-ranked Rahm has spent nine weeks at world No. 1 this year; Scheffler has spent five weeks at No. 1.
Here’s a look at the scenarios where Scheffler would become world No. 1 come Sunday evening:
• Scheffler win
• Second; Rahm finishes worse than fourth alone
• Third; Rahm finishes worse than 12th alone
• Fourth; Rahm finishes worse than T48 with one other