Think golf is hard? Meet Oak Hill

In the six previous majors played here – three U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships -- the average winning score has been right around 4 under par (275.7). Only one man has finished double digits under par. Jason Dufner shot 10 under to win the 2013 PGA here. Thirty-one players have finished in red figures here, but 21 of those came at that same 2013 PGA. The other five majors at Oak Hill have seen a combined 10 players finish under par.