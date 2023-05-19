Club pro Michael Block revels in the PGA Championship spotlight

But Block is not an athlete by trade. He is the head golf professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. He’s been there for nearly two decades, starting as the course’s tournament director in 2004 before becoming the head pro within a couple of years. He earned his Class A status with the PGA of America in 2012. Since then, he’s been one of the best players both locally and nationally among those who sneak out of the pro shop just enough to tee it up in tournaments.