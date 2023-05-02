How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Rory McIlroy is back to action at a place where he has won three times. Last year's champion Max Homa will look to become the first to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship. His win last year came at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, as the usual Charlotte host club was preparing for the Presidents Cup. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will both tee it up and will look to build on the success they had as part of the winning U.S. Team last year.