The First Look: Wells Fargo Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Akshay Bhatia is back in action on the PGA TOUR. He earned Special Temporary Membership earlier this year and finished solo fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, playing in Sunday's final grouping alongside Jon Rahm and eventual winner Tony Finau … Another newly minted Special Temporary Member, Ryan Gerard, is teeing it up. Gerard had a special run earlier this season including a fourth-place finish at The Honda Classic. He missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside University of North Carolina teammate Ben Griffin, but he found the weekend at the Mexico Open … Two APGA players, Marcus Byrd and Quinn Riley, will be in the field. Byrd received the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into The Genesis Invitational earlier this season and won the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines to get into The Honda Classic – marking back-to-back TOUR starts. Byrd, 25, is a three-time winner on the APGA Tour. This is his fourth PGA TOUR start … Riley, Duke University’s first Black golfer, was first in the 2021-22 APGA Collegiate Ranking. This will be his third PGA TOUR start … Current University of North Carolina standout Austin Greaser will make his third TOUR start. Greaser is No. 3 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking … Pierceson Coody, a winner already this year on the Korn Ferry Tour and No. 1 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking, is playing on TOUR for the fifth time this season. His best result so far is a tie for 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.