Mackenzie Hughes fueled by ‘majorly disappointing’ Presidents Cup omission

Jenna has been along for the ride since the duo was in college at Kent State. They met while completing an extra-credit project for a business class as freshmen. Jenna, who hails from upstate New York, beams when talking about the pair’s “forever home” that’s currently being built near the North Carolinian club. Her husband is more of a mature golfer these days than in college, a trait she has seen evolve firsthand. His hard-working nature is incredibly impressive, too. Oftentimes Hughes will complete a workout late at night, after the kids have gone to sleep. He’ll spend two hours at the golf course between dinner and bedtime to squeeze in some work before returning to help around the house.