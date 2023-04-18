How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.
Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim. RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick will team up with his brother Alex.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
8:52 a.m. Collin Morikawa/Max Homa & Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (10th Tee)
Featured Groups
8:26 a.m. Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell & Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (10th Tee)
8:39 a.m. Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Harris English/Tom Hoge (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
9:53 a.m. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele & Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (10th Tee)
Featured Groups
9:31 a.m. John Daly/David Duval & Luke List/Henrik Norlander (1st Tee)
10:04 a.m. Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)