PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.

    Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim. RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick will team up with his brother Alex.

    Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.


    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    All-time shots from the Zurich Classic


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:52 a.m. Collin Morikawa/Max Homa & Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (10th Tee)

    Featured Groups

    8:26 a.m. Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell & Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (10th Tee)

    8:39 a.m. Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Harris English/Tom Hoge (10th Tee)

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:53 a.m. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele & Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (10th Tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:31 a.m. John Daly/David Duval & Luke List/Henrik Norlander (1st Tee)

    10:04 a.m. Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery (10th Tee)

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    The First Look: Zurich Classic


    Teams announced for Zurich Classic of New Orleans


    Why Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay form the perfect pair


    The story behind some of the Zurich Classic’s most intriguing teams