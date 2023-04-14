How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the RBC Heritage takes place Friday from Harbour Town Golf Links. The Hilton Head stop is still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, but now with a new boost as one of this season’s designated events.
Round 1 of the RBC Heritage expierenced a weather delay Thursday afternoon leading to seven players failing to complete their rounds before play was called at 7:50 p.m. ET. The first round will resume Friday at 8 a.m. and the second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.
Viktor Hovland leads the tournament after posting a 7-under 64 on Thursday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Featured Groups 7:55 a.m. ET – Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners (10th tee) 8:06 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young (10th tee)
ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish): Stream 2: 1:17 p.m. ET – Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns (1st tee) Stream 3: 12:55 p.m. ET – Xander Schauffele / Shane Lowry / Sahith Theegala (1st tee) 1:06 p.m. ET – Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler (1st tee)