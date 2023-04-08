PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

How to watch the Masters, Round 3: Scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Masters Tournament will continue Saturday morning from Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the second round, Round 3 of the Masters Tournament will begin.

    Play was suspended Friday afternoon due to inclement weather. Weather is expected to be a factor again on Saturday.

    Brooks Koepka leads the Masters at 12-under par, three shots clear of Jon Rahm who has nine holes remaining in his second round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:

    Leaderboard


    Tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com


    Television: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)

    Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)


    PGA TOUR LIVE

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage

