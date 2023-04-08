How to watch the Masters, Round 3: Scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Masters Tournament will continue Saturday morning from Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the second round, Round 3 of the Masters Tournament will begin.
Play was suspended Friday afternoon due to inclement weather. Weather is expected to be a factor again on Saturday.
Brooks Koepka leads the Masters at 12-under par, three shots clear of Jon Rahm who has nine holes remaining in his second round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage