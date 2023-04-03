How to watch the Masters, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Masters Tournament is slated to begin Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on Augusta National Golf Club in the year's first major championship.
Tiger Woods will make his 25th appearance at Augusta National and the biggest names in the golf world will be on hand, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay among many others.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage