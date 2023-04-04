Tee times announced for 2023 Masters, Rounds 1 & 2
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 87th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET Thursday alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. This will mark Woods’ 25th appearance at Augusta National. The five-time green jacket winner last made an appearance on TOUR at The Genesis Invitational. The Masters will mark his second start of the year.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to become the first player since Woods in 2001 and '02 to win back-to-back green jackets and will start his attempt at 1:36 p.m. ET Thursday with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett.
Rory McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam and win the Masters for the first time. The current FedExCup Champion will tee off with Tom Kim and Sam Burns at 1:48 p.m. ET Thursday.
Other notable groups include …
• Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young (10:42 a.m. ET). All three ranked in the world’s top-15, all three eyeing their first green jacket. Rahm has finished top-10 in four of his last five Masters; Thomas has two top-10s in his last three. Young finished runner-up at the recent WGC-Dell Match Play.
• Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (12:48 p.m. ET). The world No. 1 amateur Sargent makes his much-hyped Augusta debut, alongside 2007 Masters champ Johnson and the resurgent Day, fresh off seven straight top-20s on TOUR.
• Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (1:24 p.m. ET). The reigning U.S. Open champ Fitzpatrick tangoes with two-time major winner Morikawa and 2021 Masters runner-up Zalatoris.
• Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau (2:00 p.m. ET). The Augusta whisperer Spieth – five top-threes, including a 2015 win – meets with two players regarded among the best yet to win a major championship
Full tee times Thursday/Friday
7:40 a.m. Gary Player (Honorary Starter) Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter) Tom Watson (Honorary Starter)
8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m. Mike Weir (Canada), Kevin Na
8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m. Vijay Singh (Fiji), Scott Stallings, *Matthew McClean (N. Ireland)
8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m. Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m. Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren (Sweden)
8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m. Adrian Meronk (Poland), Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)
9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m. Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee (Australia), *Harrison Crowe (Australia)
9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m. Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kazuki Higa (Japan), Keith Mitchell
9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m. Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Canada), Sahith Theegala
9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m. Shane Lowry (Ireland), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m. Bubba Watson, Seamus Power (Ireland), *Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina)
10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m. Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Xander Schauffele
10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m. Adam Scott (Australia), Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spain), Cameron Young
10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Cameron Smith (Australia), Sungjae Im (Korea)
11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Cameron Champ
11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Taylor Moore, *Aldrich Potgieter (South Africa)
11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m. J. T. Poston, Francesco Molinari (Italy), Bryson DeChambeau
11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m. Bernhard Langer (Germany), Mito Pereira (Chile), *Ben Carr
11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m. Danny Willett (England), Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m. Sepp Straka (Austria), Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Korea)
12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Korea)
12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m. Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)
12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m. Zach Johnson, Jason Day (Australia), *Gordon Sargent
1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m. Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Tyrrell Hatton (England)
1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), Justin Rose (England)
1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, *Sam Bennett
1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m. Tom Kim (Korea), Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland), Sam Burns
2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tony Finau
* Denotes amateur