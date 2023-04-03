Gordon Sargent is ready for Masters spotlight

He is currently No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the two main collegiate rankings. The worst finish in his past 15 collegiate starts is T7, including four victories. His scoring average in 22 rounds this season is 68.0. His lowest score is 62. His highest? Seventy-two. He was medalist at the East Lake Cup in October and won the Hayt Invitational in February by seven shots over North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik, who weeks later made the cut at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship. One of Golf Channel’s college golf experts, Brentley Romine, says Sargent is the top collegiate player since Rahm. Longtime observers put him on their short list of best amateurs they’ve ever seen. One said a top-20 finish at Augusta National is not unfathomable. Sargent’s incredible length – he would challenge for the highest ball speed on TOUR despite being a relatively skinny 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds -- and deft touch represent a perfect skill set for the Masters.