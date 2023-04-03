Tiger Woods at the Masters through the years
Five-time champion is making his 25th Masters appearance
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This year’s Masters marks a milestone for Tiger Woods. This will be his 25th appearance in the tournament that has defined his legacy more than any other.
His five Masters victories are second only to Jack Nicklaus’ six, and represent one-third of Woods’ 15 career major triumphs.
He changed the game with his 12-shot win in 1997 and authored one of the game’s most emotional moments when he won four years ago. He completed the Tiger Slam at the 2001 Masters, became just the third man to go back-to-back when he won again in 2002 and then used his famous chip-in at 16 to famously hold off Chris DiMarco in 2005.
Woods shared a celebratory hug with his father behind the 18th green in 1997 and his son in 2019. Tiger was still an amateur when he played a practice round at Augusta National with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. This year, he’ll play in the same field as NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, who was born in 2003.
The Masters has marked the passage of time in Woods’ career. To mark the milestone, here’s a look at Woods through the years at Augusta National.