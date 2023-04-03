PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21H AGO

Tiger Woods at the Masters through the years

1 Min Read

Latest

Five-time champion is making his 25th Masters appearance

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This year’s Masters marks a milestone for Tiger Woods. This will be his 25th appearance in the tournament that has defined his legacy more than any other.

    His five Masters victories are second only to Jack Nicklaus’ six, and represent one-third of Woods’ 15 career major triumphs.

    He changed the game with his 12-shot win in 1997 and authored one of the game’s most emotional moments when he won four years ago. He completed the Tiger Slam at the 2001 Masters, became just the third man to go back-to-back when he won again in 2002 and then used his famous chip-in at 16 to famously hold off Chris DiMarco in 2005.


    Tiger Woods’ 1997 victory at the Masters | 25 years later


    Woods shared a celebratory hug with his father behind the 18th green in 1997 and his son in 2019. Tiger was still an amateur when he played a practice round at Augusta National with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. This year, he’ll play in the same field as NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, who was born in 2003.

    The Masters has marked the passage of time in Woods’ career. To mark the milestone, here’s a look at Woods through the years at Augusta National.


    3 APR 1995: US AMATEUR TIGER WOODS DRIVES OFF THE EIGHTH TEE AS NICK FALDO OF ENGLAND LOOKS ON DURING THE FIRST PRACTICE ROUND AT THE 1995 US MASTERS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF COURSE IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA. Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/ALLSPORT

    4 APR 1995: US AMATEUR TIGER WOODS DRIVES OFF THE 15TH TEE DURING THE SECOND PRACTICE ROUND AT THE 1995 US MASTERS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF COURSE IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA. Mandatory Credit: Steve Munday/ALLSPORT

    9 Apr 1996: Tiger Woods of the USA watches for the result of his tee shot from the third hole amidst a massive crowd of spectators during today's practice round for the U.S. Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/Allsport

    13 Apr 1997: 1996 US Masters winner Nick Faldo of Great Britain helps 1997 winner Tiger Woods of the USA put on the Green Jacket after Woods won the US Masters at Augusta, Georgia with a record low score of 18 under par. \ Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday /Allsport

    9 Apr 1998: Portrait of Tiger Woods of the USA and his caddy ''Fluff'' during the US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: Andrew Redington/Allsport

    11 Apr 1999: Tiger Woods of the USA chips in from the side of the 12th green during the 1999 US Masters at the Augusta National GC in Augusta, Georgia, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: David Cannon /Allsport

    7 Apr 2000: Tiger Woods of the USA cuts one from behind a tree on the second day of the US Masters at Augusta National GC in Georgia, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

    8 Apr 2001: Tiger Woods and his Caddie Steve Williams celebrate on the green after he wins The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. No advertising or commercial uses of any kind may be made of Allsport photos. User acknowledges that it is aware that Allsport is an editorial sports agency and that NO RELEASES OF ANY TYPE ARE OBTAINED from the subjects contained in the photographs.Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT

    14 Apr 2002: Tiger Woods of the USA is presented with his green jacket by Hootie Johnson after winning the Masters Tournament from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. DIGITAL IMAGE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones/GettyImages

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 13: Tiger Woods of the USA looks on from the first fairway during the final round of the 2003 Masters Tournament on April 13, 2003 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the USA plays his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2004 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking a putt on the first playoff hole to win the 2005 Masters on April 10, 2005 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo By Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Tiger Woods drives off the second tee during the final round of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2006 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 8: Tiger Woods swings through the ball during the final round of the 2007 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2007 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 13: Tiger Woods plays a shot during the final round of the 2008 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2008 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods prepares to a play a shot on the ninth hole as his caddie Steve Williams looks on during the final round of the 2009 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2009 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods walks with his caddie Steve Williams to the 16th green during the final round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the United States and his caddie Joe LaCava look at his yardage book on the second hole during the final round of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States hits a shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the United States walks up the ninth fairway passing the main leaderboard during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: COMPOSITE IMAGE OF SEQUENCE AVAILABLE AS INDIVIDUAL IMAGES) Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making his putt on the 18th green to win the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates with his son Charlie Axel, his mother Kultida and daughter Sam Alexis as he leaves the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods walks past patrons lining the walkway to the 18th hole during practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods waves to the crowd on the 18th green after finishing his round during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

