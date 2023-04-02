The First Look: Masters Tournament

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player to go back-to-back at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2001-02… Speaking of Woods, he’s back in action. The five-time green jacket winner made the cut at The Genesis Invitational, shooting two under-par rounds to finish T45 at Riviera. His third-round 67 there is his lowest score since his comeback from his car accident. The Masters will mark his second start of the year… Rory McIlroy returns to Augusta National after a runner-up last year that was highlighted by an epic hole-out on the 72nd hole and a final-round 64… Eighty-eight players will tee it up at Augusta National, including Corey Conners, fresh off his victory at the Valero Texas Open. The Canadian is one of two players to finish in the top 10 the last three years in a row at the Masters… There will be 16 Masters debutants this year, highlighted by Tom Kim (twice a winner on TOUR last year), Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and Sahith Theegala, who made his way into the TOUR Championship last season… PGA TOUR Champions regulars who also own a green jacket and are set to return to Augusta for 2023 including Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples and Mike Weir… It’s the 20th anniversary of Weir’s win, and the 10th anniversary for Adam Scott… Aaron Wise announced he would be withdrawing from the Masters field this year as part of an ongoing commitment to working on his mental health… The 1987 (Larry Mize) and 1988 (Sandy Lyle) champions have both said this will be their final Masters.