Augusta weather forecast

Rain expected all week at the Masters
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Augusta National is never short on challenges. To find yourself in Butler Cabin Sunday night wearing a green jacket requires players navigate an anxiety-ridden week filled with side-hill lies and nervy putts. Add one more test this year: weather.
Early forecasts indicate it is going to be a wet week in Augusta. Really wet. Rain is expected every day of competition.
Here is a look at the forecast.
Thursday: High of 87F, humid. Cloudy in the morning with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds SSW at 7 to 14mph.
Friday: Cloudy, high of 70F. Rain showers start in the morning and pick up in the afternoon, 70% chance of rain. Wind direction flips, 10 to 15 mph out of the NE.
Saturday: The temperature drops significantly, high of 55F. The rain does not stop, though, 70% chance during the day with half an inch of rainfall expected. Winds NE at 12 to 17 mph gusting up over 20 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, high of 64F, 60% of rain showers. Winds NE 10-15 mph.
Severe thunderstorms hit last year’s Masters Tournament on both Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused the Par 3 contest to end early and a 30-minute delay of Thursday’s tee times.
A potential Monday finish due to weather could also be wet with a 50% chance of rain. The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983.
Weather also affected the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday. Play was delayed for three hours due to rain. Rose Zhang, the No. 1 women’s amateur, won the event on the second playoff hole over Jenny Bae.