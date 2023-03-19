PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 4 of the Valspar Championship begins Sunday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world. Who will handle the Snake Pit and earn 500 FedExCup points with a win?

    Adam Schenk leads Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke heading into the final round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
    Stream 2Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel

    Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    Golfchannel.com

    Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

    RDS

    Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    RDS Direct

    Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+

    Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Marquee Group

    9:05AM/ET: Justin Rose / Justin Suh

    Featured Groups

    8:35AM/ET: Jason Dufner / Hank Lebioda

    8:55AM/ET Joel Dahmen / S.H. Kim

    Featured Holes

    4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Linear Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET

    Stream 1: Justin Thomas / Nick Taylor in progress

    Stream 2: Zac Blair / David Lingmerth in progress

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 15 (par 3)

