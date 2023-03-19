How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Valspar Championship begins Sunday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world. Who will handle the Snake Pit and earn 500 FedExCup points with a win?
Adam Schenk leads Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke heading into the final round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 9:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel
Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Golfchannel.com
Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
RDS
Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
RDS Direct
Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+
Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE
PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Marquee Group
9:05AM/ET: Justin Rose / Justin Suh
Featured Groups
8:35AM/ET: Jason Dufner / Hank Lebioda
8:55AM/ET Joel Dahmen / S.H. Kim
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 1:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Justin Thomas / Nick Taylor in progress
Stream 2: Zac Blair / David Lingmerth in progress
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 15 (par 3)