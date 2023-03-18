Valspar’s Sunday forecast? It’s about as predictable as the weather

Jordan Spieth will be the one to watch, of course. He owned the lead most of the day in the third round, which he began smashingly by making an opening eagle. But he also made bogey on his final hole minutes before Adam Schenk rolled in a birdie there, and he is one shot back through 54 holes. Schenk, heartbroken by his No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers being upset in the NCAA basketball tournament the previous evening, played Copperhead’s Snake Pit (closing three holes) in 2-under, going birdie-par-birdie to finish off a hard-earned round of 1-under 70 in difficult conditions. He will start Sunday where he has started his last two round: with the lead. Schenk is at 8-under 205.