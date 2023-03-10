How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

One of the strongest fields of the season, and it includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, 2019 PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy, 2017 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama. And that's just to name a few. There will be 600 FedExCup points going to the winner and a purse worth $25,000,000.