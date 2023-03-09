Collin Morikawa sees promising signs at PLAYERS with 65

“It's a course you really can't get away with anything,” Morikawa said of TPC Sawgrass. “You have to hit it well off the tee. Obviously, you have to hit some good approach shots. But if you're hitting it well off the tee, you're going to give yourself some birdie opportunities. I think today that's what I was able to do. Even though I missed a few fairways, for the most part, the birdie holes I was in the middle of the fairway and I was able to get myself close enough to have a good putt at it and have a good look.”