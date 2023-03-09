Round 1 review: THE PLAYERS Championship

Morikawa’s Promising Start: Collin Morikawa came to TPC Sawgrass a few days earlier than anticipated after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Morikawa used the weekend to focus on his full swing. He spent several hours over the weekend hitting balls at TPC Sawgrass’ practice facility and had an epiphany that has him full of optimism. It led to Morikawa shooting 65 on Thursday, his lowest career score at TPC Sawgrass. He hit 15 greens and led the field by gaining more than 3.8 strokes with his approach play. “I'm back to playing how I used to. I'm trying to enjoy it,” he said. “What I found earlier this week, my swing hasn't looked this good probably since 2019 when I first came out. I played very well (in) 2020, 2021, but position-wise I just love where I'm at right now.”