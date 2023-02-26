PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of The Honda Classic begins Sunday as PGA National and The Bear Trap welcome some of the PGA TOUR's top pros.

    Past Honda winners, Sungjae Im, Padraig Harrington and Sepp Straka are in the field, while Shane Lowry will look to go one better than last year.

    Chris Kirk takes a two-shot lead into the final round, sitting at 13-under par, followed closely by Eric Cole, Justin Suh, and Shane Lowry.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)


    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+


    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    MUST READS

    Sunday at the Honda? Grab a lottery ticket


    Lowry in contention at The Honda Classic after nearly returning home to Ireland


    Qualifier Gerard making the most of his golden opportunity


    The First Look: The Honda Classic