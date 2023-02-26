How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of The Honda Classic begins Sunday as PGA National and The Bear Trap welcome some of the PGA TOUR's top pros.
Past Honda winners, Sungjae Im, Padraig Harrington and Sepp Straka are in the field, while Shane Lowry will look to go one better than last year.
Chris Kirk takes a two-shot lead into the final round, sitting at 13-under par, followed closely by Eric Cole, Justin Suh, and Shane Lowry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada Broadcast
Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE
PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes