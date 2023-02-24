Qualifier Gerard making the most of his golden opportunity

As much as Gerard enjoyed the pitch at 18, he said his most important shot might have been off the tee at the difficult sixth, a 474-yard par 4 playing into a slight breeze that the members play as a par 5. He was coming off a “sloppy” bogey at the par-3 fifth and did not wish to lose any more of the momentum he’d built up early in the round. Water guards the hole’s left side; Gerard stepped up to the tee and piped a drive that split the fairway and finished 299 yards away, leaving him only 171 yards in. He made par and was good to go.