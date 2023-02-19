The First Look: The Honda Classic

FIELD NOTES: Straka staged a five-shot comeback in the final round last year to win his first event on the PGA TOUR. He also qualified for his first TOUR Championship in 2022… Shane Lowry, who finished runner-up to Straka, also is returning to PGA National… Billy Horschel and Sungjae Im, the 2020 Honda champion, are the two highest-ranked players in the field… Adam Svensson is the top-ranked golfer from this season’s FedExCup standings who is in the field. Svensson, like plenty of TOUR pros, calls the Palm Beach area home. He also won the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals at PGA National by seven strokes. Svensson earned his first PGA TOUR win this season, at The RSM Classic… Coody, who also is a former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, has won twice in 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro last June. He is fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list after winning the Panama Championship earlier this year. He is not the only young Korn Ferry Tour winner competing this week on a sponsor exemption. Akshay Bhatia, 21, also is in the field… Marcus Byrd is back in action on TOUR after earning an exemption via a victory at the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational. Byrd competed at The Genesis Invitational the Charlie Sifford Exemption… Andrew Kozan, a West Palm Beach native who grew up watching The Honda Classic in person, is also playing on a sponsor exemption. Kozan, 24, won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022… A pair of two-time DP World Tour winners in Adrian Meronk and Min Woo Lee are in the field on exemptions… Padraig Harrington is making his first PGA TOUR start of the season. He won this event in 2005 and 2015. Harrington won four times on PGA TOUR Champions last season, including the U.S. Senior Open and Charles Schwab Cup Championship.