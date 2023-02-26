Lowry in contention at The Honda Classic after nearly returning home to Ireland

Lowry, the 2019 winner of The Open Championship, which he captured in Northern Ireland, said earlier this week he was scheduled for a busy stretch, planning to play eight of nine weeks. A year ago at Honda, he and Sepp Straka were tied on the 72nd hole. Just after Straka teed off, hitting a 330-yard drive at the par-5 18th, Lowry stood on the tee as the sky opened and rains pelted down. He hit a poor drive and was not able to reach the green in two, as Straka did on his way to a winning birdie. Lowry made par. Lowry will tell you there were no guarantees he was making birdie, but it was a bad break for the Irishman.