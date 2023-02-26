Sunday at the Honda? Grab a lottery ticket

The leaderboard through 54 holes at PGA National’s Champion course is packed- 11 players within six of the lead– and there isn’t a name in the mix whose life might not be vastly different with a PGA TOUR victory. There are PGA TOUR veterans such as Chris Kirk, who last won in 2015 and would relish the rush of winning again. There are TOUR rookies such as Eric Cole who have won plenty elsewhere, just not at this level.