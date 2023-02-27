At Honda, Chris Kirk makes the most of his second chance

Kirk, 37, is a winner on TOUR for the fifth time now. He is headed back to the Masters (his three boys – Sawyer, Foster and Wilder, are old enough to enjoy it this time – and their dad cannot wait until the Wednesday Par 3 Contest). Kirk promises to savor all those good perks that come with winning. To think, he came close to nearly throwing it all away. Everything. His career. His great life on TOUR. And most regrettably, he said he nearly lost his family, too.