How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday live from TPC Scottsdale. The event is noted for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. With the NFL's Super Bowl just miles away in Phoenix on Sunday, this year could be the most exciting edition of the WM Phoenix Open in the event's history.
This is the second designated event of the season and the first full-field designated event in PGA TOUR history. The stacked field features headliners like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and many more.
Scottie Scheffler leads the tournament heading into the third round with a score of 10-under par, closely followed by Jon Rahm.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m., Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET
|Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN3: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN 5: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
CTV2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Marquee Group (Finish 2nd round) Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa / Hideki Matsuyama Featured Groups (Finish 2nd round) Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tony Finau Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns