PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday live from TPC Scottsdale. The event is noted for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. With the NFL's Super Bowl just miles away in Phoenix on Sunday, this year could be the most exciting edition of the WM Phoenix Open in the event's history.

    This is the second designated event of the season and the first full-field designated event in PGA TOUR history. The stacked field features headliners like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and many more.

    Scottie Scheffler leads the tournament heading into the third round with a score of 10-under par, closely followed by Jon Rahm.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

    Radio: Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m., Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ETMain Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Stream 2Marquee Group: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ETMarquee Group: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ETFeatured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:45 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. ETFeatured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN3: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN 5: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Marquee Group (Finish 2nd round) Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa / Hideki Matsuyama Featured Groups (Finish 2nd round) Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tony Finau Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns


    MUST READS

    Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm no surprise atop WM Phoenix Open leaderboard

    Tiger Woods commits to The Genesis Invitational

    Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler could overtake Rory McIlroy for world No. 1

    WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl a potent one-two punch

    February features deep, talented fields in WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, The Honda Classic

    Five things to know: TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course