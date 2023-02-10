Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler could overtake Rory McIlroy for world No. 1

McIlroy has won in his last two PGA TOUR starts, both last fall, at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina and the TOUR Championship – the latter victory netting him his unprecedented third FedExCup. He also won on the DP World Tour in Dubai last month, the first time he’s opened a calendar year with a victory. Asked before the start of the WM Phoenix Open if he felt like the best player in the world, McIlroy said yes, but he struggled in the first round Thursday, hitting just four fairways in tricky winds at TPC Scottsdale.