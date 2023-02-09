Rory McIlroy off to slow start at WM Phoenix Open

This week’s field features 18 of the top 20 players in the world, the first time a non-major, non-PLAYERS Championship, non-FedExCup Playoffs event, and non-WGC has had that many since the 2007 Wells Fargo Championship. The co-headliners are McIlroy and ASU alumnus Jon Rahm, who won twice last month (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express) and could stake his own claim as the best in the world. (He’s nominally No. 3.)