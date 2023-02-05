Five things to know: TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course

The short par-3 16th and its stadium setting gets all that attention, but don’t let that overshadow the next hole, which adds another element to a thrilling finish. The 332-yard 17th hole has a lot going on, all of it evident from the tee. It’s a terrific place for spectators to watch the action because anything can happen. In short, the hole makes the best players in the world think. The green is readily reachable for most, but a slight tug left brings water into play, as we saw from Sahith Theegala as he was pursuing his first PGA TOUR title in 2022. A slight push and the ball will trickle into a fairway bunker or steep grass swale that present one of the hardest shots in golf, a medium-range pitch to a green guarded by water not only left but also long.