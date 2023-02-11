Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm no surprise atop WM Phoenix Open leaderboard

Rahm, 28, has been one of the best since he turned pro in 2016. He won his first PGA TOUR event, the Farmers Insurance Open, and cracked the top 10 in the world in less than a year. Last month he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express and contended again at the Farmers (T7). He won twice on the DP World Tour at the end of last season and has never finished worse than T16 in seven starts here.