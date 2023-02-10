Tiger Woods commits to The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner will make his first official start since The 150th Open last summer.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods will compete in next week’s The Genesis Invitational, he announced Friday via Twitter.
This will mark Woods’ first official start since The 150th Open last summer at St. Andrews. He also competed at The Match and PNC Championship last December, teaming with son Charlie for a T8 finish at the PNC.
It will be Woods’ first non-major TOUR start since the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2020.
The Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational is contested at venerable Riviera CC, just 40 miles from his hometown of Cypress, California. Woods has made 14 competitive appearances at the Genesis, with runner-up finishes in 1998 (at Valencia CC) and 1999. His PGA TOUR debut came at Riviera CC as a high school sophomore in 1992, as well.
Woods utilized a cart in his two December appearances; he walked during his three major championship appearances last year at the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open. He has said he will not pursue utilizing a cart in official TOUR competition.
This will mark Woods’ first non-major TOUR start since he suffered severe injuries to both legs in a single-car accident in February 2021.
“One golf course I absolutely love is Riviera,” Woods said in 2003. “I absolutely love that golf course, absolutely love it. I’ve played there since I was a little boy. Every hole, right down those eucalyptus trees, you can see it. I just haven’t won there.”
That last sentence remains true into 2023.
Woods holds 82 PGA TOUR titles, tied with Sam Snead for most all-time. Breaking Snead’s mark at Riviera would just feel right. He’s set to give it his best shot