Get to know Taylor Montgomery in 10 stories

3. I had one of the greatest high school coaches, in my opinion (Paul DeSantis, Foothill HS in Henderson, Nevada). He was a football coach, and didn’t know too much about golf, but he was very intense, and I loved that, because I grew up playing basketball and football and those sports, and it was really cool to see that aggression from a coach on a golf course.

And I believe Ryan Moore gave me an Adams driver when I was young, and I was debating whether to play that one or the Rocketballz, which was a TaylorMade driver. And we were on the 16th hole of Tuscany, now it’s called Chimera, and it’s this uphill, probably 310, 315-yard par 4, and I hit the first one so far out of bounds with the Adams driver, and I just remember my high school coach just ripping into me. ‘Lay up, blah blah blah. Don’t be a dummy, just hit an iron up there, wedge it on and make the putt. You’re the best putter I’ve ever seen.’ He’s like, ‘Stick to your strengths.’ And I didn’t listen, I pulled out the Rocketballz driver, the opposite one, and I knocked it in the hole.

So it was something I’ll never forget, it’s the best birdie you could ever make. There’s no better birdie in the world than that one.

4. I loved high school basketball. It was one of the best moments of my life, all my teammates and stuff, and we had a really good team, we traveled a lot, we played in Palm Springs, Hawaii, we went to Utah, all over the place.

We played against this team in Utah called Lone Peak, and our team thought we were going to beat them. They were one of the best teams in the country, Lone Peak was, it was a 5A high school. We went out there and were like, ‘We can beat them,’ and we had no chance. They were throwing alley-oops from half-court and all this stuff. I was like, ‘This is not possible. There’s no way,’ and I think four of them went to BYU and played in college. That was probably the best team that I saw in high school.

5. So the Major Series of Putting, it was right after my senior year of college, don’t really have any money, trying to go play mini-tours and stuff like that. And there was this putting tour, basically, coming to Las Vegas, and I knew nothing about it. My dad called me the night before and he’s like, ‘Hey, I hear some putting tour, I don’t know what it is, but looks like they’re putting in a lot of money. It’s backed by the guy that runs Caesar’s, I believe is what he said, and he’s like, ‘You should go down and try to qualify.’

So I go down, I try to qualify, I think the qualifier was like $200, and I end up missing that by one. So then, the main guy comes up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll sponsor you in the event and give you 20% of whatever you win,’ and sure enough, after a few practice rounds, you kind of get to know the breaks of the greens, but they change because you’re putting on AstroTurf, and by nighttime, when a thousand people are stepping on them, they turn into like 14, 15 on the Stimpmeter, they are still the fastest greens you could ever putt.

And I ended up winning that big event. There were probably six different events, and the first one was the biggest one, it was $75,000, so I ended up winning $15,000 from that one. After that, I sponsored myself into all the other ones, and Kurt Kitayama and I won the team match that year, the team event. So it was just an unreal experience. They had this stadium behind Planet Hollywood and TopGolf, and it was awesome. They had a leaderboard like you see out here on TOUR, and guys playing music and stuff like that, so it was a really cool experience.