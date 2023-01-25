  • NEWS

    Scott Brown attempts to make two cuts in same week

    Competed on Korn Ferry Tour earlier this week; gained Farmers entry as alternate

  • Scott Brown made the cut Monday at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, then flew to San Diego on Tuesday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Scott Brown made the cut Monday at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, then flew to San Diego on Tuesday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)