Scott Brown attempts to make two cuts in same week
Competed on Korn Ferry Tour earlier this week; gained Farmers entry as alternate
January 25, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Scott Brown made the cut Monday at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, then flew to San Diego on Tuesday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
LA JOLLA, Calif. – It’s rare to make the cut in two countries in the same week.
Veteran Scott Brown has that chance.
Brown opened the Farmers Insurance Open in 3-under 69 at Torrey Pines’ North Course, a respectable T33 as he heads to Torrey South for Friday’s second round.
On the surface, it might have appeared a standard starting time. Further inspection reveals that was not the case.
Brown began the week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, which featured a Sunday-Wednesday format. He carded rounds of 70-73 to make the cut, positioned to attempt a move up the leaderboard across the final two rounds.
Then a twist occurred. John Huh withdrew from the Farmers around 8 p.m. ET Monday; Brown was the next man up. (He holds conditional TOUR status as a past champion, winner of the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.)
Brown withdrew from Abaco, arranging travel for a Tuesday trip to San Diego, three time zones westward. He departed Abaco at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, connected through Miami and arrived in southern California around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with a quick turnaround for a 9 a.m. local tee time Wednesday at the North Course.
“I had a goal in mind that if I was in the top-10 down there, I was going to stay,” said Brown, who stood T34 through two rounds in Abaco. “Talking with Competitions, I kind of had an idea of where the alternates were going, kind of knew I was going to be first alternate at the start of the week. And I was surprised a little bit that it didn't move, and then I got the call Monday night that I had gotten in.
“Once I didn’t play that great on Monday, I decided to come on here.”
From The Bahamas to California on short notice 😅— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2023
Monday: made cut @KornFerryTour
Wednesday: T2 @FarmersInsOpen
Wait, what?!
Brown had yet to scout Torrey Pines this week, but the silver lining comes with familiarity – he had made eight prior Farmers appearances, highlighted by a T9 in 2019.
And he certainly didn’t suffer from any sort of competitive rust.
“I think it was really good for me actually, coming off two competitive rounds and coming here versus just practicing a little bit,” Brown said after his opening round at Torrey Pines. “I looked at the positive side of it. I kind of knew through some buddies what the conditions were like, kind of know where they’re going to put the pins.”
As for logistics, Brown touched base with good friend Scott Stallings en route to San Diego. Stallings had an extra bed available at his rental house, and Brown gratefully accepted Stallings’ offer. Stallings shared notes on greens, speeds and the like, and Brown put the knowledge to good use with a four-birdie, one-bogey effort Wednesday.
Brown didn’t anticipate getting too much sleep Wednesday night, still adjusting to the time change – “I’ll probably go to bed early and wake up at 2:00, 3:00 in the morning again.” He caught a bit of a catnap on the plane, he said, but also spent time watching the Western drama “1883.”
Brown is used to life with uncertain status, having played out of the past champion category last season, making 14 TOUR starts in addition to 11 Korn Ferry Tour appearances.
The native of Augusta, Georgia, began the calendar year at last week’s The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, finishing T56 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s season opener. With strong play the rest of the week in southern California, he could take great strides toward bettering his TOUR status via the next reshuffle.
“It doesn’t bother me,” said Brown of bouncing between tours. “I just try to take advantage of opportunities when I get them. Last year I would play out here for three or four and I would have to go back down there for three or four. I was just trying to stay competitive, honestly, wherever it was at.”
Brown played a practice round in Abaco with Ben Silverman, who entered the week with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status as a past champion and was competing on a sponsor exemption.
Silverman authored a Cinderella story of sorts with a playoff victory over Cody Blick. Suddenly the Canadian is fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour and well positioned to earn a TOUR return via the season-long points race.
“I’m a good luck charm, I guess,” Brown quipped upon learning of Silverman’s victory.
Seven years ago, Brown opened in 6-under 66 at Torrey South to hold a share of the first-round lead. He has some intriguing mojo in southern California. Maybe he’ll follow Silverman’s lead and capture an odds-defying title of his own.
