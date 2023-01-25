Scott Brown attempts to make two cuts in same week

LA JOLLA, Calif. – It’s rare to make the cut in two countries in the same week.

Veteran Scott Brown has that chance.

Brown opened the Farmers Insurance Open in 3-under 69 at Torrey Pines’ North Course, a respectable T33 as he heads to Torrey South for Friday’s second round.

On the surface, it might have appeared a standard starting time. Further inspection reveals that was not the case.

Brown began the week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, which featured a Sunday-Wednesday format. He carded rounds of 70-73 to make the cut, positioned to attempt a move up the leaderboard across the final two rounds.

Then a twist occurred. John Huh withdrew from the Farmers around 8 p.m. ET Monday; Brown was the next man up. (He holds conditional TOUR status as a past champion, winner of the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.)

Brown withdrew from Abaco, arranging travel for a Tuesday trip to San Diego, three time zones westward. He departed Abaco at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, connected through Miami and arrived in southern California around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with a quick turnaround for a 9 a.m. local tee time Wednesday at the North Course.

“I had a goal in mind that if I was in the top-10 down there, I was going to stay,” said Brown, who stood T34 through two rounds in Abaco. “Talking with Competitions, I kind of had an idea of where the alternates were going, kind of knew I was going to be first alternate at the start of the week. And I was surprised a little bit that it didn't move, and then I got the call Monday night that I had gotten in.

“Once I didn’t play that great on Monday, I decided to come on here.”