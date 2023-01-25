Jason Day finds success with custom Scotty Cameron putter

Jason Day displayed a flashback of greatness on the greens last week at The American Express. He finished second in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to a T18 finish, his fifth top-25 in his last six starts. It was a successful debut for Day’s custom Scotty Cameron F-5.5 Tour Black putter, which earned a place in his bag after a long road of experimentation.

Day has experienced a downturn on the greens in the last few years when compared to his peak putting years of the mid-2010s, when he reached No. 1 in the world and won both the PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS. Day finished sixth on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2015 and first the following year. Fast forward to 2021 and Day finished 95th in the category. He was 87th last season.

Day has been experimenting with putters from various brands, searching for the right look, feel and performance. He used either a TaylorMade Spider Tour mallet or an Odyssey Toulon Daytona for the majority of last year, but he switched into a Scotty Cameron putter for the first time at the Shriners Children’s Open in October.

Day said he worked closely with Scotty Cameron tour rep Drew Page to find a mallet shape that better suited his preferences.