The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
Tom Hoge’s Round 4 winning highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach
The PGA TOUR returns to the golf paradise of Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2017 champion Jordan Spieth headlines the field, with Tom Hoge returning to defend.
FIELD NOTES: Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick are back in action for the first since the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hovland has had a solid 2022-23 campaign thus far, plus a victory at the Hero World Challenge … Jordan Spieth seems to always be in the mix at Pebble Beach but has only won this event once, in 2017. He finished T3 in 2021 and had a two-shot lead on the 15th tee in 2022 before faltering down the stretch … Joel Dahmen is set to join the field and tee it up on TOUR for the first time since becoming a father on Jan. 19 … Other notables include Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and former FedExCup Champion Justin Rose … Ben Silverman, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour last week in the Bahamas, is among the sponsor exemptions … Other sponsor exemptions include Californian and Napa Valley College alum Charles Porter (a Korn Ferry Tour member this year), RJ Manke (who finished No. 4 on last year's PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors while at the University of Washington), Scotland’s Paul O'Hara (who won the Scottish PGA Professional Championship in 2022), University of Oklahoma alum Garett Reband (No. 5 on the inaugural 2021 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking), and college standout John Pak (No. 1 on the 2021 PGA TOUR University Ranking.)
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will once again use its three-course rotation.
Pebble Beach: Par 72, 6,972 yards
Spyglass Hill: Par 72, 7,041 yards
Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore): Par 71, 6,957 yards
STORYLINES: Tom Hoge looks to become the first defending champion at Pebble Beach since 2009-10. Hoge also won the QBE Shootout at the end of last year alongside Sahith Theegala … The cut comes after the third round with top-60 (and ties) advancing to Sunday’s finale … In Jordan Spieth’s 10 appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has six top-10 results … Among the 156 celebrities teeing it up this week are recently-retired soccer superstar Gareth Bale, NFL QBs Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, and plenty of big names from entertainment and music including Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and of course, Bill Murray.
72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Sung Kang at Monterey Peninsula (Round 2, 2016). Pebble Beach record: 62, Tom Kite (Round 3, 1983), David Duval (Round 3, 1997), Patrick Cantlay (Round 1, 2021), Matthias Schwab (Round 2, 2022). Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (Round 1, 2005), Luke Donald (Round 1, 2006).
LAST TIME: Tom Hoge won for the first time in 203 PGA TOUR starts after a 4-under 68 to top Jordan Spieth by two and win last season’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge, who was tied for the 54-hole lead, made birdies on three of his final five holes including on the 16th and 17th to overtake Spieth, who bogeyed the par-3 penultimate hole. Hoge was also in the final group of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before fading to 12th. Seven players held at least a share of the lead during Sunday’s finale before Hoge’s final-nine charge separated him from the pack. After Hoge made a birdie on 14, he clipped his approach on 16 to just tap-in range and caught Spieth for the lead. The win came just two weeks after Hoge finished runner-up at The American Express. Beau Hossler finished alone in third while Patrick Cantlay and Troy Merritt – whose 5-under 67 was tied for the low round of the day Sunday – finished tied for fourth.
Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams, the President of RKA Investments LLC, won the team title after a final-round 62 got them to 33 under for the week.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR Live:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)