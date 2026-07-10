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19H AGO

Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Garrick Higgo secures win at Corales Puntacana

Garrick Higgo secures win at Corales Puntacana

Written by Staff

The PGA TOUR returns to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the fourth Additional Event of the season contested at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) alongside The Open Championship.

The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

See who's teeing it up at Puntacana Resort & Club:

Saturday, July 11:

Charley Hoffman (in)
Nick Watney (out, W/D)
Zac Blair (out, W/D)
Lee Hodges (out, W/D)
Chandler Phillips (out, W/D)

Current DP World Tour points ranking

Waring, Paul
Lemke, Niklas
Helligkilde, Marcus
Gumberg, Jordan
Schott, Freddy
Elvira, Nacho
Lawrence, Thriston
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Paul, Jeremy
Del Rey, Alejandro
Veerman, Johannes
Soderberg, Sebastian
Gouveia, Ricardo
Stone, Brandon
Nørgaard, Niklas
Ravetto, David
Willett, Danny
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Hoshino, Rikuya
Frittelli, Dylan
Senior, Jack
Gavins, Daniel
Hill, Calum
Johnston, Ryggs
Olesen, Jacob Skov
Campillo, Jorge
Robinson Thompson, Brandon
Schneider, Marcel
Clements, Todd
Girrbach, Joel
Langasque, Romain
Coussaud, Ugo
Elvira, Manuel
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Ko, Jeong Weon
Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Dantorp, Jens
Kinhult, Marcus
Vaillant, Tom
Jamieson, Scott
Ramsay, Richie
Crocker, Sean

Tournament winner in past two seasons

Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Garnett, Brice
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Pendrith, Taylor
Riley, Davis
Snedeker, Brandt
Yu, Kevin

Past champion of respective event

Dahmen, Joel
Ramey, Chad

Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Points List

Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik

Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Points List

Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Whaley, Vince
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi

Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)

Geminiani, Domenico
Pumarol, Willy
Santos, Julio
Silfa, Hiram

Designated sponsor exemptions

Geminiani, Domenico
Pumarol, Willy
Santos, Julio
Silfa, Hiram

PGA club professional champion

Collet, Tyler

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

Bowser, Evan

Open qualifying

DeMorat, Mickey
Hardy, Nick
Huskey, Keenan
Liu, David

Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Blanchet, Chandler
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Nyholm, Pontus

Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan

PGA TOUR University

Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
James, Ben

Nos. 101-110 prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

Hossler, Beau
Fishburn, Patrick

Major Medical Extension

Wise, Aaron

Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts

Moore, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Ventura, Kristoffer
Griffin, Lanto
Lower, Justin

Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

Brown, Blades
Stanger, Jimmy
Springer, Hayden
Skinns, David
Peterson, Paul
Silverman, Ben
Martin, Ben
Noh, S.Y.
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Young, Carson
Villegas, Camilo
Duncan, Tyler
Brehm, Ryan
List, Luke
Gómez, Fabián
Norlander, Henrik
Hoffman, Charley
Laird, Martin

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