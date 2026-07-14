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Cody Gribble betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Cody Gribble's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Black Desert

Cody Gribble's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Black Desert

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Cody Gribble returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Gribble looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 63rd.

Latest odds for Gribble at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Gribble's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6372-67-74-76+1
2024MC72-70-2
2023T5074-67-72-72-3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Gribble's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Gribble's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 3-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Gribble's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6372-67-74-76+12.551
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-76+1--

Gribble's recent performances

  • Gribble's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 63rd with a score of 1-over.
  • Gribble has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gribble has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.812

Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gribble posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 in his past five tournaments, while struggling with his driving consistency.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Gribble sported a 0.152 mark, showing some positive performance with his iron play.
  • On the greens, Gribble delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating significant challenges with his putting performance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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