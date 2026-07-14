Adam Long betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Adam Long returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Long looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd.
Long's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|5
|70-65-64-75
|-14
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Long's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Long's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 14-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Long's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Long's recent performances
- Long had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Long has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Long has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.649
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.692
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.594
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.049
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.600
|-0.269
Long's advanced stats and rankings
- Long posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.649 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.9 yards places him among TOUR competitors.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Long sports a 1.692 mark. He maintains a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Long delivers a -2.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 17.78% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.