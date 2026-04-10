Inside the Field: RBC Heritage
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Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event of the season.
Justin Thomas returns to the shores of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to defend his title won in an epic playoff over Andrew Novak. A loaded field will head to Harbour Town Golf Links, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood and THE PLAYERS champion Cameron Young.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Tournament winners from the 2025 PGA TOUR Season
Brennan, Michael
Fisk, Steven
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Lee, Min Woo
Mouw, William
Potgieter, Aldrich
Schenk, Adam
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Aon Next 10
Results will be finalized after conclusion of 2026 Masters Tournament.
Aon Swing 5
Lipsky, David
Wallace, Matt
Blanchet, Chandler
Smith, Jordan
Keefer, Johnny
Sponsor exemption
Finau, Tony
Homa, Max
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member
Alex Noren
Current FedExCup points list
Spieth, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Putnam, Andrew
McCarty, Matt
Thorbjornsen, Michael