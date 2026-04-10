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Inside the Field: RBC Heritage

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Inside the Field

Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event of the season.

    Justin Thomas returns to the shores of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to defend his title won in an epic playoff over Andrew Novak. A loaded field will head to Harbour Town Golf Links, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood and THE PLAYERS champion Cameron Young.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Henley, Russell
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Thomas, Justin
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hovland, Viktor
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Morikawa, Collin
    Taylor, Nick
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Rose, Justin
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Im, Sungjae
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Schauffele, Xander
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Tournament winners from the 2025 PGA TOUR Season

    Brennan, Michael
    Fisk, Steven
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Lee, Min Woo
    Mouw, William
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Schenk, Adam
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vilips, Karl

    Aon Next 10

    Results will be finalized after conclusion of 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Aon Swing 5

    Lipsky, David
    Wallace, Matt
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smith, Jordan
    Keefer, Johnny

    Sponsor exemption

    Finau, Tony
    Homa, Max

    Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member

    Alex Noren

    Current FedExCup points list

    Spieth, Jordan
    Smotherman, Austin
    Putnam, Andrew
    McCarty, Matt
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

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    R2
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Patrick Reed
    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T2

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F
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