Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season return to the Memorial Park Golf Course for the Texas Children's Houston Open, the opening leg of the Texas two-step.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Koepka, Brooks
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner of World Golf Championship
Burns, Sam
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Kitayama, Kurt
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Im, Sungjae
Stevens, Sam
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Day, Jason
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Burgoon, Bronson
Hammer, Cole
Howell, Mason
Mullinax, Trey
PGA section champion/Player of the year
Russell, Casey
Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Theegala, Sahith
Scott, Adam
Major medical extension
Hodges, Lee
Zalatoris, Will
Lee, K.H.
Wise, AaronHoffman, Charley
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick