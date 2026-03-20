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Inside the Field: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Inside the Field

Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open

Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season return to the Memorial Park Golf Course for the Texas Children's Houston Open, the opening leg of the Texas two-step.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship

    Clark, Wyndham
    Koepka, Brooks
    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner of World Golf Championship

    Burns, Sam

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Castillo, Ricky
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Fox, Ryan
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hall, Harry
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    Lee, Min Woo
    Lowry, Shane
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Poston, J.T.
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Thompson, Davis
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Kitayama, Kurt

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Im, Sungjae
    Stevens, Sam
    McCarthy, Denny
    Kim, Michael
    Day, Jason
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Fowler, Rickie
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption

    Burgoon, Bronson
    Hammer, Cole
    Howell, Mason
    Mullinax, Trey

    PGA section champion/Player of the year

    Russell, Casey

    Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Theegala, Sahith
    Scott, Adam

    Major medical extension

    Hodges, Lee
    Zalatoris, Will
    Lee, K.H.
    Wise, AaronHoffman, Charley

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

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    Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    R2
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Chandler Blanchet
    USA
    C. Blanchet
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T3

    USA
    C. Blanchet
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*
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