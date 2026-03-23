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6H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 for the Texas Children's Houston Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, he finished tied for fifty-second at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Coody's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5268-69-69-69-5
    2024T5769-71-69-71E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifty-second after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4460.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3690.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.446-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.007-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.376-0.874

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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