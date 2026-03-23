Pierceson Coody betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 for the Texas Children's Houston Open. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, he finished tied for fifty-second at 5-under.
Coody's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|2024
|T57
|69-71-69-71
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifty-second after posting a score of 5-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top-10 twice and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.446
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.369
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.446
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.007
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.376
|-0.874
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Coody has earned 464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.