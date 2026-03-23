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4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished tied for 78th at plus-5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Wu's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7871-69-72-73+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of plus-5.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.021-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.053-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0850.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.172-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total86-0.055-0.205

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.053 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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