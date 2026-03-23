Dylan Wu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.053 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.