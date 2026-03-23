Dylan Wu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished tied for 78th at plus-5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Wu's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of plus-5.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.021
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.053
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.085
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.172
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|-0.055
|-0.205
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.021 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.053 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.