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6H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 54th at five-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Scott's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5468-73-71-73+5
    2021T3268-69-74-68-1

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at one-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2720.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7890.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.089-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0920.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total241.0631.023

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.789 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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