Adam Scott betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 54th at five-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Scott's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T54
|68-73-71-73
|+5
|2021
|T32
|68-69-74-68
|-1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of five-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at one-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.272
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.789
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.089
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.092
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|1.063
|1.023
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.789 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Scott has earned 531 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.