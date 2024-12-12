PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry update: Doc Redman ready for redemption on path back to PGA TOUR

One of those men is Doc Redman, a professional of six years who is looking to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2022. Over the last year, Redman experienced some of the most harrowing near misses a player at this level can endure. One year ago, right back here at Q-School, Redman played his way into position on Sunday, posting a 66 among the early finishers to position himself on the top-five bubble. Despite Redman’s 66 marking the lowest score among any of the top 20 finishers on that Sunday, he would go on to slip just outside of the threshold, missing the mark by two strokes and returning to the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2024 season.

