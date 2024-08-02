Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads back to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship. Last year's edition saw Lucas Glover win his first of back-to-back PGA TOUR events, with the FedExCup Regular Season finale providing plenty of drama as players battle to make the Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kurt Kitayama
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Cam Davis
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephen Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
# Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (member not otherwise exempt)
Bill Haas
Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Wesley Bryan
Luke Clanton
Patton Kizzire
Michael Thorbjornsen
PGA Club Professional champion (6 events)
Braden Shattuck
PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
Steve Bogdanoff
Past champion
Jim Herman
Top 30 on FedExCup
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Yechun Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Højgaard
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Max Greyserman
Patrick Fishburn
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Chandler Phillips
Chan Kim
Victor Perez
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Mac Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Rico Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jorge Campillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.