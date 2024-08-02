PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship. Last year's edition saw Lucas Glover win his first of back-to-back PGA TOUR events, with the FedExCup Regular Season finale providing plenty of drama as players battle to make the Playoffs.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Brian Harman
    Shane Lowry

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Cam Davis
    Nick Dunlap
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Harris English
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Chris Gotterup
    Emiliano Grillo
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Stephen Jaeger
    Si Woo Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Robert MacIntyre
    Peter Malnati
    Taylor Moore
    Vincent Norrman
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace
    Will Zalatoris

    # Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (member not otherwise exempt)
    Bill Haas
    Brandt Snedeker

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Wesley Bryan
    Luke Clanton
    Patton Kizzire
    Michael Thorbjornsen

    PGA Club Professional champion (6 events)
    Braden Shattuck

    PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
    Steve Bogdanoff

    Past champion
    Jim Herman

    Top 30 on FedExCup
    Adam Schenk
    Cameron Young

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
    Denny McCarthy
    Adam Hadwin
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Yechun Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee
    Nicolai Højgaard

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Vince Whaley
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes

    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Max Greyserman
    Patrick Fishburn

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Chandler Phillips
    Chan Kim
    Victor Perez
    David Skinns
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    Mac Meissner
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Rico Hoey
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Jorge Campillo
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Kevin Dougherty
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

