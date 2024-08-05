WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler's success continues with gold
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
He’s done it again. Already a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this year, Scottie Scheffler delivered his best performance yet, rallying from a four-shot deficit on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in a thrilling finish at Le Golf National. Nearly 30,000 fans were kept on the edge of their seats at the Paris Olympics for a wild final two hours that saw Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain secure the silver medal and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan the bronze. Scheffler charged to the front with four straight birdies down the stretch, setting an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265 and becoming the second straight American to win gold in men’s golf. Fleetwood, who fell out of the lead with a bogey from the rough on the 17th, got up-and-down for par on the final hole for a 66 to win the silver medal. Rory McIlroy, derailed by a double bogey at the 15th, finished just short of the podium for the second consecutive Games, two off Matsuyama’s third-place finish. Frenchman Victor Perez carded a final-round 63 to end one stroke outside of a podium finish.
FedExCup Regular Season finale
It’s the final week of the PGA TOUR Regular Season, and all the drama comes down to the season finale at the Wyndham Championship with only 70 spots available for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Last year's edition saw Lucas Glover win his first of back-to-back PGA TOUR events. A charged field heads to Sedgefield Country Club looking for valuable FedExCup points, including Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley and Nick Dunlap, with the FedExCup Regular Season finale providing plenty of drama as players battle to make the Playoffs. It’s the final week to push for FedExCup Playoffs with the top 70 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List earning their spot in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Video of the week
Mic check
“I would say first and foremost I'm proud of the country I'm from. I'm proud to be American. I got emotional the other night watching the gold medal ceremony for the women's gymnastics. I take tremendous pride in coming over here and representing my country. … It was just very emotional being up there on stage there as the flag is being raised and sitting there singing the national anthem. Yes, that's definitely one I'll remember for a long time.” – Scottie Scheffler on what it meant to win gold for Team USA.
By the numbers
60 – The best players in the women’s game take to Le Golf National. See the 60 players representing their country in the women’s Olympic golf competition.
15 – Karl Vilips moves to No. 15 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with his victory at the Utah Championship, suddenly positioned to earn his first PGA TOUR card within months of turning pro.
4 – Barend Botha moves up to fourth in the Fortinet Cup standings after his second consecutive win on PGA TOUR Americas at the BioSteel Championship.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5,993
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|4,057
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,545
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2,456
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|2,154
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|2,092
|7
|Sahith Theegala
|2,037
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,898.86
|9
|Sungjae Im
|1,883
|10
|Shane Lowry
|1,867
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.