WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler's success continues with gold

He’s done it again. Already a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this year, Scottie Scheffler delivered his best performance yet, rallying from a four-shot deficit on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in a thrilling finish at Le Golf National. Nearly 30,000 fans were kept on the edge of their seats at the Paris Olympics for a wild final two hours that saw Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain secure the silver medal and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan the bronze. Scheffler charged to the front with four straight birdies down the stretch, setting an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265 and becoming the second straight American to win gold in men’s golf. Fleetwood, who fell out of the lead with a bogey from the rough on the 17th, got up-and-down for par on the final hole for a 66 to win the silver medal. Rory McIlroy, derailed by a double bogey at the 15th, finished just short of the podium for the second consecutive Games, two off Matsuyama’s third-place finish. Frenchman Victor Perez carded a final-round 63 to end one stroke outside of a podium finish.