Parker Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the 3M Open, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Coody's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.765 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a 0.210 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|303.8
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.71%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.12
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.79%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.17%
|16.67%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- Currently, Coody sits 160th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 1.997 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.113
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.210
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.075
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.245
|-1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.223
|-2.977
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
