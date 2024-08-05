Parker Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 1.997 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).