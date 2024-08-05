PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Parker Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the 3M Open, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.765 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a 0.210 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47303.8311.3
    Greens in Regulation %9965.71%66.67%
    Putts Per Round11729.1230.2
    Par Breakers14821.79%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.17%16.67%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
    • Currently, Coody sits 160th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.865 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 4.497 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 1.997 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.113-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.210-1.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.0750.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.245-1.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.223-2.977

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-77+4--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
