Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Wyndham Championship is the final stop for the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season, with the Monday qualifier offering one more chance to earn a tee time at Sedgefield Country Club. The 18-hole open qualifier contested at Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, North Carolina offers four spots in the Wyndham Championship field.
Notables in Monday's field include TOUR winners like Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin and Kevin Tway, and rising stars like Neal Shipley, who finished as low amateur at this year's Masters and U.S. Open before turning pro. Notable Monday qualifying maestros like Kyle Reifers and Brandon Berry are also set to compete.
Last year, PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan defeated his brother George, as well as John Lyras and Ricky Palonis, in a 4-for-1 playoff to join Hank Lebioda, Joey Lane and TOUR winner Tommy Gainey in the field.
This file will be updated later with more information on the four qualifiers.